‘Authoritarian approach’: Cong slams Mann govt over drugs, governance

Former Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Monday called the “Lok Milni” programme in Saneta a “police milni” and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of “misleading people ahead of elections by announcing a grant of Rs 40 lakh”. He criticised the AAP-led state government for an “authoritarian approach” and failure to check the growing drug menace in the state.

Addressing mediapersons, Sidhu said the programme did not fulfil its purpose of direct public interaction.

“Instead of listening to people, the Chief Minister kept delivering a speech from the stage, while local MLA Kulwant Singh remained in the background and failed to raise key issues of his constituency.”