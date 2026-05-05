‘Authoritarian approach’: Cong slams Mann govt over drugs, governance

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Former Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Monday called the “Lok Milni” programme in Saneta a “police milni” and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of “misleading people ahead of elections by announcing a grant of Rs 40 lakh”. He criticised the AAP-led state government for an “authoritarian approach” and failure to check the growing drug menace in the state.
Addressing mediapersons, Sidhu said the programme did not fulfil its purpose of direct public interaction.
“Instead of listening to people, the Chief Minister kept delivering a speech from the stage, while local MLA Kulwant Singh remained in the background and failed to raise key issues of his constituency.”
Alleging excessive police presence, Sidhu claimed the “Lok Milni” had effectively turned into a “Police Milni”. “Common people were not allowed to approach the Chief Minister due to heavy deployment,” he said, asking that “If the aim was to hear public grievances, why were people stopped from entering?”
He also alleged that a woman who attempted to speak during the programme was “silenced midway”. “In Punjab today, voices critical of the government are being suppressed. This goes against democratic principles,” he said.
Sidhu also accused the government of inaction on the issue of drugs. “The menace of ‘chitta’ is increasing, while the government is limited to advertisements and photo opportunities.”
The Congress leader questioned the Rs 40 lakh grant and called it inadequate. “The amount is too small for the area’s needs and appears more like a token gesture,” he said, adding that no clarity was given on expanding the health centre set up during the previous Congress regime.
Highlighting earlier works, Sidhu said that under the Congress, Saneta village saw development in areas such as pond rejuvenation, panchayat infrastructure, drinking water supply, streets and drains, along with funding for schools, community centres and a Rs 4-crore hospital project.
He also alleged that the state government had failed across sectors, including electricity, healthcare, employment, and law and order. “Farmers are facing power cuts, youth remain unemployed, hospitals lack facilities and people feel insecure.”
Sidhu said that the people of Punjab have “understood the government’s failures” and would respond in due course, warning that the Congress would “take to the streets” if public voices continue to be suppressed.
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