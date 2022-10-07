Author plans lectures in Haryana colleges to discuss book on state history

Academician Arjun Singh Kadian has planned to take his book “Land of the Gods- The Story of Haryana” to the colleges and universities of Haryana by organising a series of lectures from November 1.

Kadian, who is associated with Haryana Thinkers Forum – a platform of academicians and intellectuals – says with the latest initiative he wants to share the state’s fascinating story with students.

Talking about the book, Arjun Singh Kadian (31), an academic and policy professional based in Chandigarh, says: “The book is a documentation cum socio-political and historical account of Haryana from the 17th to the 21st century. The book delves into the history of the region from Aurangzeb’s days to NDA rule. It contains historical nuggets, sociological studies, and political gossip.”

Terming it “an ambitious book”, Kadian says it engages with a region and people who have defined the subcontinent for over five millennia. While talking about Haryana, he said: “It is the cradle of the ancient Indus-Saraswati civilization. Kings and emperors used this place to expand and consolidate their empires. The much-ridiculed ‘aaya ram, gaya ram’ political epithet originated here. This land gave the nation a number of stalwarts of the Independence movement. And, it became the address for a cocktail of regional and national political manoeuvrings, impacting national politics in major ways.”

A geologist by training, Kadian had graduated from Delhi’s Hansraj College. His grandfather, a former IAS officer Vijay Kumar was active in the anti-liquor campaign in Haryana in the early nineties while Vijay Kumar’s elder brother professor Sher Singh served as deputy chief minister of Punjab during Partap Singh Kairon government in 1957.