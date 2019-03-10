Author Kiran Nagarkar releases collection of stories, poems, illustrations by 45 students

Written by Sumedha Sharma

‘Young Voices’, a collection of stories, poems and illustration written by 45 students of Dikshant School, was released by Sahitya Akademi awardee and author, Kiran Nagarkar, at Press Club of Chandigarh Saturday. The book is an outcome of a well-structured writing programme, organised by the school for almost 300 students, who were mentored by country’s nine eminent authors and mentors.

In an intensive two-day workshop, each author drew upon their own first-hand experiences of being writers in different genres thereby crafting a stimulating learning experience for budding writers. The programme, which featured Samita Mishra, a documentary filmmaker and writer, trained students to shape their ideas with a special interest in media.

Lavanaya Kartik, a famous illustrator, made the students travel the world of imagination and art and helped them draw pieces for different poems and stories. Recently awarded with the Hindu Young World Good A class on Hindi fiction was taken by Lovleen Misra, while horror story session was taken by Aditi Rao. Chatura Rao and Devika Rangachari mentored students for journalism and historical fiction on women.

“It’s an appreciable move by the school to fire up imagination of students. I want to read all the beautiful poems and stories which these budding writers have crafted,’’ said Nagarkar.

Giving a word of advice to students, he said, ‘’A word changes its meaning over time but facts remain the same. Be an author of great learning and do your best. We all go wrong but the greatness lies in forgiving yourself for all your mistake and learning to follow your roots. I feel completely shameless when criticised but if the critical advice is worth listening to, then don’t give up on that criticism. It’s fine to let go if you have the capability to shine like a rising star” said Nagarkar.

“This journey of learning from roots to wings has been so amazing. I have gained a lot of confidence in myself. My writeups were not only appreciated by my teachers but also by famous writers. Nothing can give me more joy than this, “ said Manvi, one of the students at the workshop.

“We have seen a major change in our child. I am thankful to the principal for this great initiative that has given new colors to my child. As a parent, I feel proud that my son has found a path which he wants to explore and excel in,” said the parents of one of the students attending the workshop.