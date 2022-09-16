Australian team arrives in Chandigarh, match may see a full house

Fifteen members of the Australian T20I team, led by captain Aaron Finch, landed in Chandigarh on Friday morning for the September 20 match against India that will be played at the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium, Mohali.

The Australian team traveled to Chandigarh via a chartered flight on Friday morning and headed to a hotel in IT Park. The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, will arrive in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The Australian team will be taking part in a practice session on Saturday evening at the IS Bindra stadium, when the Indian team having no practice scheduled for the day. Both the teams will have a practice session each on Sunday as well as Monday ahead of the first of three match T20I series that kick starts in Mohali on Tuesday. Both the teams will depart for Nagpur on Tuesday after the match.

Meanwhile, ticket sales for the much anticipated match has almost been completed, sources said, with PCA officials and those from the administration choosing to remain tight-lipped about the exact number of tickets sold. The stadium is expected to be packed for the high voltage match.

The sale of tickets for all categories, except the students block, started online earlier this week, with fans struggling to book their seats on platform Insider/Paytm, which they said threw up several glitches.

The PCA this time had increased the rates of tickets by anything between 25 per cent and 66.6 per cent in different categories, with the lowest priced ticket costing Rs 1,000 and the highest priced one burning a hole in the pocket by Rs 10,000.

On Friday, Punjab Police officials reviewed the security arrangements at the stadium with the Mohali Municipal Corporation undertaking fogging activity outside the stadium. “Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has been personally chairing the Punjab Cricket Association meetings and instructing officials from the association as well as government departments to offer all help to ensure that the match is conducted successfully. BCCI and PCA are private entities and the higher priced tickets only display their greed for money. The PCA gets crore from the BCCI in the form of revenue. There were earlier reports of PCA not paying Punjab Police for providing security for the International as well IPL matches held here. The municipal corporation on the other hand has not done fogging in major parts of Mohali, while they were out in full force here near the stadium. If the PCA wants to encourage sports, tickets sales should be transparent and the tickets reasonably priced,” said Prashant Sharma, a IT employee-based in Mohali.