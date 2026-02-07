‘Australian PR fraud’: Ludhiana AAP MLA’s daughter-in-law booked for ‘duping’ legislator’s son over spouse visa

AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina said that she would not like to comment on the family’s private matter but confirmed that they have got the case registered against their daughter-in-law and her family.

The Ludhiana Police on Friday booked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina’s daughter-in-law and her parents for alleged ‘Australian PR fraud’ with the legislator’s son.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Daba police station against Chhina’s daughter-in-law, Navneet Kaur, of Mohali (now in Australia), and her six family members for the alleged fraud.

Chhina is the first-time AAP MLA from the Ludhiana South constituency.

Chhina’s family has alleged that they had spent Rs 50 lakh to send Navneet Kaur to Australia after her marriage to their son Navkiranjit Singh. He also went to Australia with Navneet on a spouse visa in 2018. However, Navneet “withdrew” Navkiranjit’s name from “Permanent Residency (PR) application” following a matrimonial dispute, they alleged.