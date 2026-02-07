‘Australian PR fraud’: Ludhiana AAP MLA’s daughter-in-law booked for ‘duping’ legislator’s son over spouse visa

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ludhiana Police on Friday booked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina’s daughter-in-law and her parents for alleged ‘Australian PR fraud’ with the legislator’s son.
The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Daba police station against Chhina’s daughter-in-law, Navneet Kaur, of Mohali (now in Australia), and her six family members for the alleged fraud.
Chhina is the first-time AAP MLA from the Ludhiana South constituency.
Chhina’s family has alleged that they had spent Rs 50 lakh to send Navneet Kaur to Australia after her marriage to their son Navkiranjit Singh. He also went to Australia with Navneet on a spouse visa in 2018. However, Navneet “withdrew” Navkiranjit’s name from “Permanent Residency (PR) application” following a matrimonial dispute, they alleged.
In the complaint, it is alleged that while the couple was in Australia, Navneet’s parents and other relatives had a dispute with Navkiranjit’s family back home in Ludhiana over gold jewellery. When Navkiranjit Singh got to know of the matter, he confronted Navneet in Australia.
“The issue triggered a serious dispute between the couple, following which Navneet withdrew my son’s name from the PR application file,” claimed Harpreet Singh, MLA’s husband, who lodged the complaint
Harpreet Singh stated that his son married Navneet with the understanding that the couple would settle in Australia. After the marriage, the couple moved to Australia and applied for PR.
The police have booked Navneet Kaur, her parents Teja Singh Nagra and Harpal Kaur Nagra, residents of Mohali, and their relatives Kaka Singh and Phalel Singh of Patiala, Amar Singh Nagra of Sangrur, and Sukhdev Singh Patwari.
The FIR has been registered under sections 406, 420, 380, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Daba police station, as the couple moved to Australia in 2018 before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force, the police said. A probe has been started.
When contacted, MLA Chhina said that she would not like to comment on the family’s private matter but confirmed that they have got the case registered against their daughter-in-law and her family.
