Farmers’ stir: 19-year-old NRI from Australia protests at Singhu border, says here to join ‘patriotic movement’

Moose Jattana at the protest site on Singhu border. (Express Photo)

Among the protesters who have joined the farmers’ fight against Centre’s farm laws at Delhi borders is an Australian girl of Indian origin, Moose Jattana. For the last four days, the 19-year-old from Melbourne has been protesting at the Singhu border, doing volunteer service and assisting photographers on ground to record the ongoing agitation.

She said, “I am protesting here for most of the time of the day. I also do volunteer service here. I am studying filmmaking. Here I have been assisting photographers like Akshay Kapoor, Naveen Macro, who are capturing the farm agitation. I am going to stay put here till the victory is achieved.”

Talking about her Punjab connect, Moose added: “I was born and brought up in Australia. My mother is from Sangrur. I spent some time in Mohali as a child. I used to come to Punjab every year but now I have come after two years to be part of this protest.”

Moose said that she is “surprised the way government is dealing with the protesters”. “Government should be for the people. But here government is not ready to listen. It didn’t consult with farmers before passing bills and now when farmers are asking for their rights, government wants to paint them as traitors. I think it is the patriotic moment and this is why I am here,” she said.

Moose is known on social media for being outspoken on social issues especially related to women.

“I feel connected with Punjab for many reasons though I also see the limitations of Punjabi society when it comes to women and Dalits. Women and Dalits don’t have that space in Punjab that is enjoyed by upper caste men. I point out such discrimination in my videos on social media,” she said.

Asked why NRI Punjabis were concerned about the protest despite leaving the country, she said: “People go out of Punjab because there are less opportunities here and less stability. So they have to go to western countries and send money back home. Sometimes you can’t change the country and so you have to change your country. Because bringing change to country is not that easy. As we are seeing that how badly farmers have been treated when they want to change the country for good.”

