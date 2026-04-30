Drunk driving to stalking: Why 11 Indians, including a woman, were deported from Australia

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Eleven Indians, including 10 from Punjab and one from Hyderabad, were deported from Australia on a special chartered flight that landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Thursday.
Australia deported the Indians after most of them were allegedly found involved in criminal activities, visa violations, or had failed to cooperate with officials. Of the 11, only two held valid passports. Nine Indians were deported with emergency certificates (valid for one-way travel) issued by the Indian mission/consulate in Australia.
According to an official letter from Australian authorities to the External Affairs Ministry, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the deportees were held in various immigration detention centres across Australia, including Yongah Hill Immigration Detention Centre in Western Australia, Melbourne Immigration Detention Centre in Victoria, and Villawood Immigration Detention Centre in New South Wales.
Most of the deportees are from Punjab and have extensive criminal backgrounds, as per the letter, which added that the use of a special chartered aircraft, operated by Nauru Airlines, was necessitated due to the “non-compliant and disruptive” behaviour of several detainees, which made transport on commercial flights unsafe for crew and passengers.
Officials stated that many of the deportees had refused consular access and resisted deportation procedures, requiring additional security, medical staff and escort personnel on board the flight.
* Jaswant Singh: Jaswant Singh, 34, who was detained at Yongah Hill Immigration Detention Centre, is described as being highly non-cooperative. His criminal record includes possession of weapons and drug equipment, multiple bail violations, drunk driving, theft and property damage. Earlier attempts to deport him reportedly failed.
* Angrej Singh: Angrej Singh, 32, also held at Yongah Hill, refused consular assistance and remained non-cooperative. He was involved in multiple fraud cases, drug-related offences, trespassing and possession of stolen property.
* Satinderjit Singh Shergill: Detained at Melbourne Immigration Detention Centre (Victoria), Satinderjit Singh Shergill, 31, had repeated breaches of domestic violence orders, along with charges of assault and offences against police.
* Harpreet Singh Sidhu: Harpreet Singh Sidhu, 30, held at Villawood Immigration Detention Centre, did not cooperate with authorities. He had an extensive criminal record in 2025, including methamphetamine possession, fraud, theft, trespassing, bail violations and providing false information to police.
* Jagjit Singh Sidhu: Detained at Yongah Hill, Jagjit Singh Sidhu, 35, was linked to burglary, vehicle theft, use of false documents, and handling stolen goods, and was also non-cooperative.
* Jaspreet Singh: Jaspreet Singh, 37, was held at Melbourne Immigration Detention Centre. He had no confirmed convictions but faced serious pending charges, including repeated shoplifting, drug possession, bail violations, assault and domestic violence-related offences. He was also not cooperating with the authorities.
* Kanwaljeet Singh: Detained at Villawood, Kanwaljeet Singh, 27, had cases of drug possession, shoplifting worth over $2,000, vehicle theft, carrying a knife in public, and attempting to escape from custody. He was allegedly non-cooperative.
* Ranjit Singh: Ranjit Singh, 35, held at Yongah Hill, had earlier failed deportation attempts and continued to be non-cooperative. His offences include heroin and meth possession, theft and bail breaches.
* Harpreet Singh: Detained at Melbourne Immigration Detention Centre, Harpreet Singh, 41, was among the few who cooperated with authorities. However, he faced serious charges, including assault on the police, stalking, intimidation, violation of restraining orders, and a child-related sexual offence.
* Shruti Sharma: Shruti Sharma, 45, held at Villawood Immigration Detention Centre, had no criminal convictions. However, she was deported due to immigration violations and initial non-cooperation with authorities.
* Abdullah Saleh Bahatab: From Hyderabad, Abdullah Saleh Bahatab, 31, was detained at Villawood. He cooperated with authorities but was involved in offences related to threatening serious harm, stalking and intimidation.
Officials said the deportation highlights Australia’s strict enforcement policy against foreign nationals involved in crime or visa violations. The high level of resistance and non-cooperation by several detainees was a key factor behind arranging a dedicated chartered flight instead of using commercial airlines.
Upon arrival in India, most deportees are expected to receive assistance, including cash support, domestic travel arrangements and short-term accommodation. However, in the case of Sharma, arrangements are reportedly self-funded.
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