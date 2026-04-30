Drunk driving to stalking: Why 11 Indians, including a woman, were deported from Australia

The Australian authorities said that the use of a special chartered aircraft was necessitated due to the 'non-compliant and disruptive' behaviour of several detainees. (Image generated using AI)

Eleven Indians, including 10 from Punjab and one from Hyderabad, were deported from Australia on a special chartered flight that landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Thursday.

Australia deported the Indians after most of them were allegedly found involved in criminal activities, visa violations, or had failed to cooperate with officials. Of the 11, only two held valid passports. Nine Indians were deported with emergency certificates (valid for one-way travel) issued by the Indian mission/consulate in Australia.

According to an official letter from Australian authorities to the External Affairs Ministry, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the deportees were held in various immigration detention centres across Australia, including Yongah Hill Immigration Detention Centre in Western Australia, Melbourne Immigration Detention Centre in Victoria, and Villawood Immigration Detention Centre in New South Wales.