11 Punjabis deported from Australia to land in Delhi; Punjab Police await arrival

Australia is deporting 15 Indians, among whom a majority are from Punjab, and the rest from Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. (Representational image)

At least 11 people hailing from Punjab, who were deported by Australia, will land at the Delhi international airport on Thursday. A team of Punjab Police officials has reached the national capital to receive them.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said on Wednesday that Australia was deporting 15 Indians, among whom a majority were from Punjab, and the rest from Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

According to the district-wise list of the deportees accessed by The Indian Express, of the 11 deportees from Punjab, nine are from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Khanna, Moga, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Ropar. One among the 11 is a woman.