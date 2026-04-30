11 Punjabis deported from Australia to land in Delhi; Punjab Police await arrival

At least 11 people hailing from Punjab, who were deported by Australia, will land at the Delhi international airport on Thursday. A team of Punjab Police officials has reached the national capital to receive them.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said on Wednesday that Australia was deporting 15 Indians, among whom a majority were from Punjab, and the rest from Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
According to the district-wise list of the deportees accessed by The Indian Express, of the 11 deportees from Punjab, nine are from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Khanna, Moga, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Ropar. One among the 11 is a woman.
A senior Punjab Police officer said that the addresses of two others were still being verified. “Things will be clearer once they are handed over to us. These districts are based on the addresses mentioned in their documents. We are yet to verify their current addresses,” said the officer.
Mann had also revealed in a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday that many of these deportees had criminal cases registered against them in Australia. “But they are our own children, and we will receive them at the airport while ensuring support for their rehabilitation and future livelihood,” he had said.
Highlighting the issue of fraudulent travel agents, Mann had said, “Many innocent people fall into the trap of dubious travel agents who promise them the moon and send them abroad. These people leave with high hopes but are eventually deported. Our government is making arrangements for employment so that no one is forced to go abroad in search of jobs.”
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
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