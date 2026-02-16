Aura Avenue Society residents say sewage overflow worsens conditions, demand permanent solution

Residents of Aura Avenue Society, near the Ludhiana Road Toll Plaza in Kharar, have expressed serious concern about persistent sewage overflow in their society and the surrounding areas, alleging that untreated sewage has been spilling across roads and streets, and even reaching the entrances to their residences, for several months.

According to residents, the situation has deteriorated to the point that society’s roads resemble open drains, and that contaminated water has entered the rainwater harvesting system, increasing the risk of groundwater contamination. The foul smell has polluted the environment, raising fears of water-borne diseases spreading in the locality, they alleged.

Chander Shekhar, a resident, said, “We have to walk through dirty sewage water every day just to reach our homes, and children and elderly people are suffering the most.”

Another resident added, “The situation has become so miserable that living a normal life is extremely difficult.”

Resident Deepak Kurera said,“I bought this house in the society only four months ago, but after we shifted here, life started turning into hell. Now, we are forced to move somewhere else. We are suffering a double burden, whether to keep paying the bank loan instalment or to live in a rented house.”

An elderly couple, Pritpal Singh and his wife, who have been living here, also expressed their pain. “We have now shifted to a rented accommodation in Jalvayu Tower because there is a constant fear of diseases spreading here. There is no proper passage (access) to even enter our own home, and sewer water is standing everywhere.”

Aura Avenue Residents Welfare Association president Mandeep Singh said, “Multiple written complaints have already been submitted. The matter has been brought to the notice of the Kharar Municipal Council Executive Officer, the Sub-Divisional Officer, local MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, and the Punjab Health Minister’s office, but no concrete action was taken.”

He alleged that the builder failed to provide a permanent sewage treatment, lifting and disposal system. “Moreover, the Municipal Council has not yet laid the main sewer line in the area, resulting in continuous overflow in the residential locality. Muddy and waterlogged streets pose a serious risk of diseases and injuries,” Mandeep Singh said.

Referring to sewage contamination incidents in Indore, Mhow and Mauli Jagran, residents cautioned that Aura Avenue could face a similar crisis in the absence of timely action.

Residents appealed to the authorities and the builder to immediately assess this critical situation and take action on a war footing to prevent a potential public health emergency.

The RWA president said the builder had handed over the society partially, after which three more new blocks were constructed and added to it. “They are not paying monthly maintenance charges to the society. A case has been filed in the SDM court,” he said.

When builder Aman Sood was contacted, he said, “About a year ago, we had deposited all the EDC (External Development Charges) with the Municipal Council so that the society’s sewer line could be connected to the main sewer line. However, for some reason, the file, despite being approved, is pending at the head office in Chandigarh.”

Sood said, “Soon, a sewerage line will be laid and connected to the treatment plant being constructed at Bhagomajra, and the issue will be resolved. On our part, we are arranging for the lifting of the sewage water, even as the entire responsibility lies with the RWA. The society was handed over to the RWA four years ago.”

Despite several attempts over the past two days to contact Municipal Council EO Sarabjit Singh, no response was received from him.

When contacted, JE Manoj Kumar said, The responsibility of operating STP, which is currently not functioning, in a housing society lies with the builder. Therefore, either the local RWA or the builder will have to resolve this issue.”

When Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal was contacted, she said, “The issue will be examined. If the builder is found to be giving false information, or whoever is at fault, legal action will be taken against them.”

Residents’ key demands