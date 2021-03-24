Audit red flags: Rs 3.88 crore meant for New Pension Scheme not deducted from salary accounts of 133 Chandigarh cops

The Chandigarh Police department was also asked to clear its position for the purchase of computer articles worth Rs 43.45 lakh without following the Financial Rules. (File)

The UT Audit department raised strong objections over the non-deduction of about Rs 3.88 crore from the salary accounts of at least 133 Chandigarh Police personnel including senior officials, during the financial year 2018-19, for the New Pension Scheme introduced by the central government.

The Chandigarh Police department was also asked to clear its position for the purchase of computer articles worth Rs 43.45 lakh without following the Financial Rules.

The Audit department termed the non-deduction of Rs 3.88 crore from the salaries of 133 police personnel as a violation of the specific orders of the Ministry of Finance, which stated that government servants joining the service from January 2004 must make a contribution of 10 per cent from their basic salary and DA every month, to match with the government’s contribution, to the New Pension Scheme.

The objections were raised after the UT Audit department found that New Pension Scheme contribution was not being deducted from the salary accounts of 133 police personnel, who have been continuously in the service from last two to 14 years.

The audit department discovered about the irregularity during the audit of 2018-19 fiscal year, which was completed in 2020. These 133 personnel had been receiving the complete salary amount in their accounts, without any deduction towards New Pension Scheme.

Sources said that the Audit department procured the list of 133 police personnel from the account branch of the Chandigarh Police, asking the department to clear its position on the topic.

The Audit department blamed the Chandigarh Police of not following the set procedures for purchasing computer articles through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The Chandigarh Police did not invite bids for the articles through the GeM portal.

The audit pertaining to 2018-19 fiscal year concluded that if the purchase was made through GeM, it could have been in an economical purchase due to the competitive rates offered by the bidders on the portal.

The information about the objections raised by the audit department was procured by activist RK Garg.

He said, “Police authorities should follow the laid guidelines in financial matters. The department should explain its stand on all the objections.”