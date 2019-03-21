‘Audit govt funds for hiring contract employees through outsourcing agencies’

Palwal MLA Karan Dalal on Wednesday demanded a special audit of the Haryana government’s funds meant for recruitment and engagement of contractual employees through outsourcing agencies. In his letter to Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, Dalal alleged that some such agencies were being run by relatives of senior BJP and RSS functionaries of the state.

Addressing a press conference, Dalal lashed out at the state government, accusing it of siphoning crores.

“The practice of hiring employees through outsourcing agencies has reached an all time high in the incumbent government’s tenure. Tenders floated by government departments for empaneling outsourcing agencies are illegally and wrongly awarded to the near and dear ones of high functionaries of BJP and RSS, without following mandatory e-tendering procedures,” Dalal alleged.

He further claimed that outsourcing agencies were also collecting EPF and ESI contributions from the salaries of employees and departments, but the same was not being deposited with the provident fund department and was pocketed by employers or contractors.

The MLA claimed that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), acting on certain such complaints, had also initiated an inquiry but government departments were not cooperating.

Documents released to mediapersons mentioned that EPFO had initiated a probe into the matter and various teams had been constituted to probe the non-deposit of EPF and ESI contributions by various government departments including power, food and supply and universities of Haryana.

Dalal, who is also a former Cabinet minister, also told the media that he was keen to contest from Faridabad parliamentary constituency if the Congress high command considers him. Former Congress MP from Faridabad Avtar Singh Bhadana, MLA Lalit Nagar and former Haryana minister Mahender Pratap Singh are among other contenders for this party ticket.