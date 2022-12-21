‘No refund of booking amount’: Audi dealership asked to pay Rs 1.36 lakh

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed a car dealership of Audi in Chandigarh to pay Rs 1.36 lakh to a Sangrur firm for not refunding the booking amount.

BR Aluminum through its partner Sunil Jain, contended that they booked an Audi A6 grey colour car on July 19, 2022, with Audi dealership in Chandigarh, Ashwani Automobiles Private Limited, for a total price of Rs 60 lakh.

To book the said car, the dealership obtained the signature of the complainant on the form, which is a standard format agreement. Accordingly, an amount of Rs 1 lakh was paid by the complainant to the dealership towards the said booking.

It was further submitted in the complaint that due to some financial reason, the complainant postponed the purchase of the car and vide letter dated July 28, 2022, requested the opposite party to cancel the booking and refund the booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. However, the dealership refused to refund the booking amount. The complainant wrote an email to the manufacturer and explained the facts with a request to cancel the booking and refund an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

In response, manufacturer replied vide email and assured the complainant that it will consider his concern.

Thereafter, the dealership sent an email to the manufacturer, with copy to the complainant, mentioning the request of the complainant for refund of the booking amount is not genuine.

It has been alleged that instead of refunding the amount to the complainant, the dealership with malafide intentions sent an email to the complainant and intimated that “Since the car is being ordered on demand, the booking amount will not be refundable no matter what the reason. The sales contract was signed post your agreement on the same,” and thereafter, the manufacturer also sent an email to the complainant, taking the same stand as taken by the dealership and refused to consider the request of the complainant. Hence, the complainant company through its partner filed a complaint at the Consumer Commission.

In reply, Ashwani Automobiles Private Limited submitted that this complaint is not maintainable as the complainant is not a consumer and as per terms and conditions of the contract, the booking amount paid was not refundable. The contract was signed by the complainant voluntarily and that the complainant was in touch with other dealer who offered him more discount and it was on account of that reason that the complainant cancelled the booking of the car in question with the opposite party, it was claimed. The remaining averments made by the complainant in his complaint have been denied being wrong, they said.

The commission after hearing the arguments said that “the opposite party (Audi Chandigarh, Ashwani Automobiles Private Limited) has failed to establish any loss suffered by it due to cancellation of booking of the car in question, by the complainant. It is also not the case of the opposite party that after its booking was cancelled by the complainant, the said car remained unsold.

Mere taking of signatures of the complainant on a standard format contract is unfair and unreasonable. We did not find anything that in case the opposite party fails to deliver the car in question within the promised period or failed to deliver the same for any reason, the opposite party will pay double the booking amount to the purchaser/complainant. Thus, it is proved from the terms and conditions that there is an inequality of bargaining power for the complainant, which has resulted into great disparity for him”.

Thus, holding that by not refunding the booking amount to the complainant, especially, when no services provided to him by the opposite party and also at the same time, the opposite party enriching itself, by utilising the amount of Rs 49,16,984 and also Rs 1 lakh (booking amount) for sufficient time, the complainant has been caused a lot of mental agony, harassment and financial loss, for which he needs to be compensated over and above refund of the amount paid by him.

The commission thus directed the car dealership to refund the amount of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant along with an interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of payment which is from July 20, 2022, along with Rs 25,000, towards compensation and cost of litigation to the tune of Rs 11,000.