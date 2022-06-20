Will auction Pearls Group’s properties to refund victims: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Attacking the opposition for allegedly patronising corruption and mafia, CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has taken historic decisions in just three months which the previous governments failed to take in decades. Mann said that corruption has now been stopped in government departments and the corrupt people will be lodged in jails.

The CM also announced an auction of the properties of Pearls Group to refund the money to the victims of the Ponzi scam. He said that AAP government is going to acquire and auction properties of Pearls Group in the coming days.

Mann said that farmers have sown direct paddy on 21 lakh acres and summer Moong crop on 1.25 lakh acres after the state government announced to start the procurement of the moong crop directly from farmers at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 7,275 per quintal.

Holding roadshows in Malerkotla and Mehal Kalan Assembly constituencies in support of party candidate Gurmel Singh, Mann urged the people to ensure his record-victory in the Sangrur by-election. Mann however didn’t speak anything about the protests being carried out by farmers over procurement.

Mann and candidate Gurmel Singh held a roadshow on Sunday in villages, including Thikriwal, Raiser, Channanwal, Chhiniwal Kalan, Mahil Kalan, Mahil Khurd, Pandori, Kurr, Manal, Panjgraian, Bapla, Kasba Bharal, Sandaur, Khurd, Shergarh Cheema, Kuth, Bhudan, Sikandarpura, Kelon, Sherwani Kot, Malerkotla City, Bridge to Kuti Road, Satta Chowk, Kali Mata Mandir, Pipli Petrol Pump, Sirhindi Gate, Cooler Chowk, 786 Chowk, Bus Stand, Thandi Road and Dhuri Chowk.

Lashing out at SAD, Mann said that all senior leaders of Akali Dal were rejected by people in the Assembly elections and now only their photos are missing from campaign posters in Sangrur while the SAD party will vanish from political map of Punjab in coming years.

Taking a dig at SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Mann said that Badal used to talk about ruling Punjab for 25 years but now Akali Dal has only three MLAs in the Assembly. “Now they can come to the assembly on a scooter,” Mann said.

The CM made a scathing attack at the Congress and said that the party was trying to protect its corrupt former minister Dharamsot and held protests in his support. Attacking BJP candidate, he said that turncoat like Kewal Dhillon can never serve the society as he is hungry for power. Taking another jibe at Simranjit Singh Mann, Mann said that he is trying to set a record of most defeats in polls.

Mann said that the people of Sangrur had given him immense love for years by electing MP for two times and now made him CM of the state. He urged people to cast their precious vote and ensure victory of AAP’s Gurmail with a thumping majority this time.

Mann pays tribute to Sewa Singh Thikriwala

Mann and Gurmel reached Thikriwal village and paid tribute to freedom fighter Sewa Singh Thikriwala. Mann said that Thikriwala struggled his entire life for the common man and he was the guardian of the country and human rights.

He fought for the rights of the downtrodden and sacrificed his life in the struggle. The martyrdom of Seva Singh Thikriwal will continue to inspire coming generations to work for the human rights of the people.