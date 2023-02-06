Auction of Chandigarh items put on hold: Paris law firm offers help to heritage cell member

A French law firm has extended help to Chandigarh after an auction was put on hold in Paris after a Chandigarh Member of Heritage Protection Cell flagged it.

The French police is already investigating the case, which is one of the biggest auctions of 40 lots of Chandigarh heritage items that was to take place on January 29 in Paris but was canceled following intervention of the French government.

Alexis Fournol from French firm Avocat associé in a communique to the Member of Heritage protection cell Ajay Jagga said, “I came to know from the media about your intervention on behalf of the Chandigarh Heritage Items Protection Cell in the adjournment of the auction of furniture from Chandigarh, which were to be put up for sale by the Osenat auction house in Versailles.”

It added, “This is why I would like to indicate to you that if you need assistance in France in the framework of the criminal proceedings that was opened after your report to the police, I will be delighted to help you bring legitimate claims of the Chandigarh Heritage Items Protection Cell before the French justice. If it is rare that so many pieces of furniture are gathered in a single auction in France, many other pieces of furniture coming from Chandigarh are nevertheless regularly offered for sale on the French territory.”

Alexis added that his law firm “specialises in all matters related to art law and the art market. We also assists in case of decorators and designers, and we also intervene in major cases involving criminal law relating to works of art for professional associations in particular, following the example of the case of the fake 18th century furniture sold to the Château de Versailles. I remain at your disposal and congratulate you for having succeeded in having this auction postponed”.

What had happened?

On January 28, Ajay Jagga had written to Nathalie Chanvallon, judicial police officer of the French capital, seeking investigation into the auction which had 40 lots of Chandigarh heritage items with a total reserve price of Rs 4.02- Rs 5.74 crore. Day after, it was brought to the fore that the auction was stalled, following French government’s intervention.

French Police attache, Fabrice Cottele in Delhi embassy had given a communication to Jagga that investigation was on into the case.

The reserve price of one article—PJ R 30 A Display and Blue Metal, a Pierre Jeanneret-designed, circa 1961 teak bookcase with front sliding doors, glass sides and top, with two blue lacquered metal crenellated interior shelves—had the one of the highest reserve price of items that is between Rs 40-53.34 lakh.

It was a model created for the Central State Library in Chandigarh.