Attendance in Ludhiana MC offices now mandatory through facial recognition

To ensure regular attendance and timely arrival of staff in the zonal and sub-zonal offices, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has issued orders making it mandatory for the staff to mark their attendance through facial recognition machines installed at MC offices.

In the order issued by Aggarwal, it has been stated that from March onwards, the salaries of the staffers will be issued only after the zonal commissioners verify the attendance of the staff with the report of facial recognition machines.

Depending on the time of marking attendance, the machines will automatically mark half day or full day leave of the employees, if they mark their attendance in the facial recognition machines with a delay. This will also put an end to the chances of proxy attendance, as the attendance of the employees will only be marked through facial recognition.

Aggarwal said that even though no serious complaints have been received in this regard, the step has been taken to ensure attendance and timely arrival of the staff, so that the public should not face any inconvenience while they visit the MC offices.

She added that technical staff has been deputed in the offices to resolve the issues, if any staffer faces trouble marking the attendance through facial recognition machines. Dr Aggarwal said that regular steps are being taken to improve efficiency and transparency in the MC offices. This will facilitate the public in different ways.