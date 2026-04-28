‘Attempted detonation’ on Punjab railway track leaves 1 dead; double murder in Batala shooting spree

The attempted detonation incident in Patiala has affected the movement of trains passing through the track. Northern Railway authorities said that the details of the affected trains will be revealed soon. (Express/file photo)

A man was killed during an “attempted detonation” on railway tracks in Punjab’s Patiala district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on the Rajpura–Ambala railway line, when a low-intensity blast-like sound alerted residents and security agencies.

The Punjab Police said the device failed to explode fully, with the detonator itself getting destroyed on the tracks, killing Jagroop Singh, a resident of Panjwar village in Tarn Taran district.

Meanwhile, the incident has affected the movement of trains passing through the track. Northern Railway authorities said that the details of the affected trains will be released soon.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said a joint investigation is being carried out with the Railway Police and other agencies to probe the incident. “Preliminary investigation suggests it was an ‘attempted detonation’ in which the operator was killed. We have recovered a SIM card and other material from the site.” Sharma said.