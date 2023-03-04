scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Attempt-to-murder case booked after students clash at Mohali college party

Police have detained a person and said they are on the lookout for the other accused.

Police said they were on the lookout for the other accused in the case.
Attempt-to-murder case booked after students clash at Mohali college party
Police in Punjab’s Mohali district have taken a person into custody after a clash broke out during a party at a private college in Kharar late on Friday. A few students were injured in the incident.

Kharar (sadar) station house officer Bhagatveer Singh told The Indian Express that some outsiders had entered the party venue at Doaba College and that a teacher asked the outsiders not to disturb some Kashmiri students who were dancing.

“One group, which included the outsiders, then got angry and abused the teachers, and members of the other group were attacked when they came to their teacher’s rescue,” the police officer said.

Police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly), among others. Police said they were on the lookout for the other accused in the case.

