Attempt to murder case against Dilpreet Dahana: Punjab DSP supports prosecution

In the ongoing trial proceedings of the Arms Act and attempt to murder case against Dilpreet Singh Dahana, Tejinder Singh, then DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), Crime and Operations Cell, Mohali, testified in the Chandigarh district Court on Monday and supported the prosecution.

Tejinder Singh recorded his statements in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajeev Goyal. The trial is being conducted against Dilpreet Singh Dahana, under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Arms Act.

On Monday, Tejinder Singh stated on July 9, 2018, he had received an information regarding Dilpreet, that he would be coming to Sector 43. Singh thus along with Policemen of Crime Branch Mohali in civil uniform, and also informing the Chandigarh Crime Branch team, reached at near Sector 43 ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminal).

Singh told that their Police team initially signalled Dilpreet, who was in a car, to stop, however when the accused learnt that the it was the Policeman signalling him, he tried to escape, and fired gun shots on Police team, however he was rounded up by the Police team.

The further examination in chief of Tejinder Singh, will continue on February 18, 2020.

The accused Dilpreet Singh was arrested following an encounter with the Punjab police officials at Sector 43 near ISBT on July 9, 2018. Huge cache of weapon including a single barrel gun, one pistol and dozens of live cartridges were recovered from the white color Swift car bearing Ambala registration number of gangster, in which he was roaming. He was nabbed at the link road between ISBT-43 and district courts complex-43, Chandigarh.

