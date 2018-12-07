Customs: 34 kg gold seized from Pak truck at Attari

CUSTOM OFFICIALS Thursday claimed to seized nearly 34 kg gold from a truck from Pakistan during unloading at Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari.

The truck was supposedly carrying apples to be delivered to a Delhi-based firm. The truck driver Gul Khan, a Pakistan national, was not arrested as customs officials founded that he was not involved in smuggling of gold.

Trucks from Pakistan trucks unload their consignments at ICP from where Indian importers collect these.

A press note issued by Customs read, “On 05.12.2018, around 5 pm, during examination of apple consignment coming from Afghanistan, undertaken by the Customs staff posted at lCP Attari, one carton containing apples was found to have concealed two gold bars weighing around 1.2 kg each in its base wrapped in black rubber and black carbon paper. Upon examination of the whole cargo (total 1,112 cartons), a total of 11 cartons were found to contain 27 gold bars with a total cumulative weight of 32.654 kg. The gold and its packaging, apples and its packaging, and the truck in which the consignment came were all seized under section 110 of Customs Act, 1962. This is one of the biggest seizure of gold by any Indian agency along the India-Pak Border in the past 25 years. In this financial year, the Commissionerate has seized total 43.93 kg of gold worth Rs 13 crore, including the present one. we have conducted searches on different places at Amritsar and Delhi. An investigation is on.”

Officials said doubts were raised on the purpose of consignment after they found that some cartons were heavier than others. The truck was loaded by a firm based in Afghanistan. Officials have started the investigation into the alleged role of a Delhi firm in the case.

“There is a long chain when some consignment comes across the border and people at multiple levels are involved in different roles. It is not necessary that everyone is involved in smuggling,” said a Customs official.