Attacked with swords, Punjab cop serious with 18 stitches on the head

A Punjab Police Inspector, Bittan Kumar (47), is stated to be serious after receiving 18 stitches on the head in an attack on him with swords by a group of miscreants at Bhai Manna Singh Nagar of Chhawni Mohalla in Ludhiana. The attack that took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday happened after the cop objected to noise coming from a JCB machine being operated in the area.

Police said that Inspector Bittan Kumar, who was posted at Police Control Room in Police Lines and his father, Surinder Atwal, who is area councillor from BJP, objected to the noise of a JCB machine being operated in the area around midnight following which a group of at least nine miscreants attacked the cop with swords and other sharp-edged weapons.

ACP Waryam Singh said, “As per the CCTV clip procured from the area, nine persons are seen thrashing the inspector with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. However, we are yet to identify all of them. Raids were conducted at homes of some accused who have been identified, but they are absconding.”

The ACP said that a JCB machine had come in the area via a contractor identified as Harpal Singh to pick up debris from a plot and when it started making noise in the night, the cop and his father came out of their home and requested the driver to continue the work in the morning as it was time to sleep for all area residents. As per the injured inspector’s complaint, he had called the contractor also to stop the JCB work for the night but soon the driver and other miscreants attacked him.

The ACP further said that the inspector has received eighteen stitches in head and his condition continues to be serious.

Police registered an FIR against Onkar of Chandar Nagar, Deepa, Babbu and five unidentified accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection or disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection or disease dangerous to life) of IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act at division number 4 police station.

