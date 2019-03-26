Attacked by strays, won’t go back to Shanti Kunj again: A first person account from Chandigarh

A customary walk in the idyllic Shanti Kunj in Chandigarh’s Sector 16 on the weekend, turned into a horrific experience for me when I was attacked by a pack of stray dogs, who have taken over this park, and bitten twice on my right leg.

Nestled in a posh neighbourhood home to bureaucrats and judges, Shanti Kunj is fast turning into a colony of stray dogs that attack children, senior citizens, and workers in the park. I have complained several times to the head gardener and workers here, only to be told that they have brought the matter to the notice of the Municipal Corporation authorities on many occasions, but to no avail.

‘’We even ask regulars to complain to the MC,’’ groused a gardener, while telling me about the number of children who have been bitten of late.

The doctor in the sector, whom I turned to for first aid for the gaping wounds on my leg, said he treats around four cases of dog bite a day. ‘’There is an urgent need to address this epidemic,’’ he fumed, while administering the rabies vaccine on my shoulder.

As I write in pain, despite a high dose of antibiotics with four more injections to follow, I don’t think I will go back to Shanti Kunj again. Not in near future.