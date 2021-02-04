Attack on SAD chief’s car: Cops ask public to share info, SAD says state poll panel should be ‘wound up’

A day after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s car was damaged in a clash between Congress and Akali workers in Jalalabad, Fazilka police asked general public to come forward with information regarding the attack. A public notice by the police said that anyone with any proof, documents or information regarding the clash should share it with SSP, Fazilka, SHO, city police station, and SP (Jalalabad). Sukhbir, meanwhile, visited two party workers injured in the attack, even as SAD in a statement said that the State Election Commission should be “wound up” for having failed to perform its duty in the run up to the civic body polls.

Sukhbir visited Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot and interacted with Akali workers Sonu Singh of Lal Singh Chughe village and Gursewak Singh of Chak Janisar village.

He also spoke to doctors attending them, who assured him that the patients’ condition was stable. He promised both workers and their families that SAD would render all possible assistance to them.

Later, the SAD chief visited Guru Harshahai and Ferozepur for getting nomination papers of his party candidates filed for the upcoming municipal council polls.

Talking to reporters in Ferozepur, Sukhbir alleged that the situation was such that police officials were not even ready to listen to the district police chief and took orders only from the Congress legislators.

“This is the reason why this district witnessed large scale irregularities and violence during the Panchayat Samiti elections earlier. The Congress wants to capture the municipal bodies in the same manner but now the people have risen against them,” the SAD chief said.

He said the State Election Commission was also not doing its job and that it should requisition para-military forces to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

“I am surprised why the SEC has not requested for para-military forces till now,” he said, adding: “The civil and police administration is incapable of holding free and fair elections in Punjab”.

Sukhbir claimed that even now there was an imminent danger that Congressmen would try to get the nomination papers of Akali candidates rejected.

In a statement later, SAD said that the State Election Commission (SEC) had “utterly failed in doing its duty to protect the life and liberty of the people in the run up to the municipal elections and should be wound up immediately”.

Talking to newsmen after meeting the SEC Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu, SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said: “The former was proving to be a burden on the state exchequer as he had openly expressed his helplessness in giving any relief against even murderous attacks on Akali workers as well as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Jagpal Singh Sandhu had assured to seek a report on the attack on the SAD president by Congress goons when we met him yesterday. However today, he told us that no report had come and that all he could do was dispatch a reminder for submission of the report.”

Cheema said that “the Commission should be wound up immediately”.

Sandhu did not respond when contacted over phone.

Pointing out that during the all-party meeting, SAD had informed the CM about the attack following which the CM had assured to take appropriate action in the matter, he added that that party was shocked Wednesday when Cabinet minster Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa came out with a bizarre allegation that the SAD president had himself engineered the attack on himself.