Attack on Phagwara hospital doctors: Partap Singh Bajwa slams Bhagwant Mann govt for its ‘failure to protect medical fraternity’

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government for its “failure to protect the medical fraternity in the state”, saying “they were being constantly assaulted by the disgruntled elements”.

One of the doctors at Phagwara civil hospital on Saturday was assaulted by family members of a teenager, who succumbed to his injures after being hit by a train.

Bajwa while referring to the Phagwara civil hospital incident said that it was really unfortunate and disheartening to learn that a 16-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a passenger train. “However to hold the doctor and the para-medical staff responsible for his death was equally unfortunate,” the Congress MLA from Qadian added. “Later one doctor and a lab technician who attended on the deceased boy were mercilessly beaten up, forcing the entire hospital staff to go on strike in protest. Even the medical staff from Bholath, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala went on strike to stand in solidarity with their Phagwara counterparts,” Bajwa said, adding that “such incidents have been occurring time and again as the AAP government and the state police failed to take action on previous such occasions”.

In a written statement, Bajwa said, “In September AAP MLA from Jalandhar Sheetal Angural’s brother Rajan Angural went to the civil hospital along with his supporters demanding a medico legal report. When the emergency medical officer, Dr Harveen Kaur, refused to toe the line, they not only threatened her and the other para-medical staff present there but also damaged the property of the hospital and created ruckus in full public view. The matter was reported to the Jalandhar police, but the latter refused to act under political pressure. Now such incidents where the government and the police refuse to act only embolden the disgruntled elements and put safety and security of the medical fraternity at risk.”

It may be noted that in the Phagwara incident, Anuj Singh (16) sustained serious head injuries after being hit by a train near Shivpuri on Phagwara-Banga rail section on Saturday. Singh was listening to music on his headphones while crossing a railway track, unmindful of the approaching passenger train, police said. Dr Ashish Jaitley, an emergency medical officer at the hospital, treated the teenager but Singh succumbed to his injuries, police said.