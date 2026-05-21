Attack on advocate Gagandeep Jammu: HCH questions Punjab and Haryana Bar strike

Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Bar Association how abstaining from work helps litigants after symbolic protest over alleged firing incident

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readChandigarhMay 21, 2026 12:30 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Justice Sheel Nagu, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, Punjab and Haryana High Court, advocate Gagandeep Jammu, Indian express news, current affairsThe Bar Association later announced that members would abstain from work during the post-lunch session as a mark of solidarity with Jammu and in protest against the alleged attack.
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“Do you imagine the plight of that litigant who must have come from 100 kilometres or 200 kilometres just with the hope that his case will be decided today?”

With these remarks, Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Justice Sheel Nagu on Wednesday questioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association’s decision to abstain from work during the post-lunch session in solidarity with advocate Gagandeep Jammu, two days after an alleged attempt on his life.

The observations came during the hearing of a suo motu matter taken up by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Nagu and Justice Justice Sanjiv Berry in connection with the alleged firing incident involving Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the Bar Association issued a communication stating that the High Court had directed authorities to ensure the “life and liberty” of Jammu and that a permanent PCR had been stationed outside his residence. The association also said it would pursue a fair and expeditious investigation into the FIR registered on May 19, 2026.

The Bar Association later announced that members would abstain from work during the post-lunch session as a mark of solidarity with Jammu and in protest against the alleged attack.

During the proceedings, High Court Bar Association president Rohit Sud submitted that the abstention was symbolic and reflected the sentiments of Bar members.

Chief Justice Nagu, however, objected to the move and questioned the impact such decisions had on litigants.

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“If you abstain from work, will the gangsters stop functioning? We have not yet signed the order. I will not sign the order unless you withdraw the strike. We had taken the case out of turn and passed the order. We did our duty. Are you doing your duty towards your client?” the Chief Justice asked.

When members of the Bar informed the court that the abstention was limited to the post-lunch session and intended as a symbolic gesture, the Chief Justice responded: “You are disrespecting your profession by going on strike.”

At another point during the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked: “What attracts you towards just not working? That’s your duty. It is your duty as an advocate to represent the client.”

The Bench also observed that there were “other ways” to express solidarity apart from abstaining from court work.

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During the hearing, the court questioned whether Jammu himself approved of the decision to suspend work.

Addressing the Bench, Jammu clarified that he had neither called for the abstention nor initially supported a strike.

“I was the first one to say that I do not want a strike. I said so. I said, I want results. I don’t want a strike,” Jammu told the court.

He, however, added that members of the Bar later felt stronger collective action was required because they believed there had not been sufficient progress in the matter.

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“If there is nothing happening, there is no remedy left, then we should be the ones standing in solidarity,” Jammu said, while maintaining that the final decision rested with the Bar Association and its members.

Jammu also told the court that he had not asked advocates to abstain from work. “It is not me who has called the strike,” he said.

When asked directly by the Chief Justice whether he supported the abstention, Jammu replied: “I would like to let the Bar members decide. I won’t interfere in the matter of the Bar.”

At one stage during the hearing, Jammu also expressed discomfort over the manner in which the issue was being discussed before the court.

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During the proceedings, Sud submitted that the Bar wanted stronger institutional safeguards to deter attacks on advocates and sought day-to-day investigation and trial in such matters.

“It should send a message to the larger public also that you can’t touch lawyers like this,” Sud submitted before the Bench.

Sud also referred to discussions regarding the formulation of a standard operating procedure and the appointment of a dedicated police officer to exclusively handle issues concerning advocates.

In a separate communication issued earlier in the day, the Bar Association also referred to another alleged incident involving advocate Adarshdeep Singh Brar, claiming that unidentified persons had attempted to abduct him from within the High Court premises. The association sought enhanced security measures, including a security audit of the High Court complex.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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