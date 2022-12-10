Atmosphere of fear in Punjab, people feeling insecure, says Warring

Alleging that gangsters were ruling the roost in Punjab, Congress state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Friday alleged that there was an atmosphere of fear and terror and people were feeling unsafe and insecure.

Warring referred to a recent spate of killings, including the murder of a cloth merchant by unidentified assailants in Jalandhar’s Nakodar, on December 7. “This has never happened in Punjab and gangsters are ruling the roost,” Warring alleged.

He claimed that the level of fear among people was such that they had started moving out of the state and the country altogether. “Applications for passports and their renewal from Punjab are the highest and people are trying to leave, such is the state of affairs here,” he claimed.

The Congress leader blamed the AAP government’s failure to set its priorities for the situation.

He said the AAP “wasted” Punjab’s resources in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and had been rejected by both.

“What happened to the AAP’s Delhi and Punjab model in Himachal and Gujarat?” he asked while taking a jibe at the AAP leadership. Warring reiterated his allegation that the AAP and party chief Arvind Kejriwal were working for the BJP. He alleged that the AAP deliberately worked to divide the anti-incumbency vote in Gujarat. He pointed out that the Congress swept Himachal Pradesh with the AAP not in the picture. He said Himachal Pradesh would mark a fresh beginning for the Congress and this performance would be followed up in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said CM must wake up now from his deep slumber. Bajwa said that it was high time CM paid attention to the state.