Chandigarh: Athawale reviews progress of schemes for SCs/OBCs

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale reviewed the progress made by Chandigarh on the schemes pertaining to SCs/OBCs.

The minister was apprised that 36 castes/communities have been notified as Scheduled Castes, 65 castes/communities as Other Backward Classes in UT, Chandigarh. Further, the progress of schemes exclusively implemented for SCs/OBCs during the year 2021-22 was briefed to the minister by the Director Social Welfare, Women & Child Development.

The Director Social Welfare said that in the year 2021-22, under the scheme “Encouragement to Inter-Caste Marriage”, 26 beneficiaries have been given financial assistance at the rate of Rs.2.50 lakh. Under different Centrally sponsored schemes of national corporations for SCs/OBCs and safai karamcharis, 43 SCs/OBCs have been provided loan for their economic uplift.

The minister was also informed that under the scheme “Cash Award for the Children of Safai Karamcharis”, Rs 30,000 is awarded to the children of safai karamcharis who secured 50% or above marks in 10th or 12th classes. Under this scheme, 18 children of safai karamcharis have been awarded during the year 2020-21 and during the year 2021-22, 12 applications have been received so far and the last date for receipt of applications is January 27, 2022.

Chandigarh SC, BC & Minorities, Financial Development Corporation imparts training to SCs/OBCs/Safai Karamcharis in various trades such as cutting, aailoring and fashion designing, computer application, beauty culture. During the year 2021-22, 719 SCs/OBCs/safai karamcharis have been imparted vocational training to date.

Superintendent of Police, UT, Chandigarh shared the data of atrocity cases registered during the last three years. He said that total four cases are registered during the year 2020, 2021 & 2022, out of which three cases registered in the year 2020 have been cancelled and one case registered recently on January 5 is under investigation.

The Director Higher Education highlighted the progress of various scholarship schemes implemented by the education department, i.e. free education for meritorious students; pre-matric/post-matric scholarship for SC students; pre-matric/post-matric scholarship to OBC students; stipend to SC/ST/OBC students.