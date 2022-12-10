Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu takes the unique initiative of addressing problems of people in mobile van office

In a first of its kind initiative, MLA Atam Nagar Kulwant Singh Sidhu has been addressing the problems of people in his constituency via a mobile van office. This mobile van has various have government officials including SDO, SHO, Chowki Incharge and Patwari who listen to the problems faced by people and try to address them on the spot.

MLA Sidhu who is fondly referred to as “AAP ka Neta” (people’s leader) conducts a tour in different wards/ areas falling in his constituency for 4-5 hours a day, listening to the grievances of the people followed by on the spot redressal.

He has earned the reputation of being a “good lawyer” who has resolved dozens of domestic disputes thereby bringing back the estranged couples back together.

During a recent visit to a locality, an elderly man hugged Sidhu with tears in his eyes adding,”You have not only saved my son’s home and family by mediating between him and his wife but have also ensured a good life for his children.”

Speaking on his initiative, Sidhu said that he had promised the people of his constituency of a “good governance” and I am trying my level best to fulfill every promise. “Aam Aadmi Party is all about ensuring quality living for the people which includes proving the best of civic amenities, implementation of law and order, provision of good healthcare facilities and education,” added Sidhu.