At second reunion, Sacred Heart Dalhousie alumni take a walk down memory lane

The Alumni Association of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Dalhousie, held its second reunion after a gap of four years, with former students from far and wide coming together at Chandigarh Golf Academy (CGA) on Saturday.

The reunion was made possible through joint efforts of all team members and Chandigarh Chapter president Sarbjeet Kaur. Speaking to the Sunday Express, Sarabjit said, “The reunion was a testament to the impact that the nuns and teachers of Sacred Heart Dalhousie had on the lives of their former students, and the gratitude they feel for the education and values they received there”.

Established in 1901, Sacred Heart Dalhousie is a school with a rich history.

The reunion was a nostalgic affair, with old songs and impromptu dances bringing back memories and laughter. Students from all over the world, including the UK, USA, Indonesia, Canada, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Delhi, arrived to celebrate.

While former student Geeta Rai arrived from Canada, Jaskaran and Ritu had come from the US. “The reunion is a celebration of the strong bond that we share, transcending all barriers of age. Students in their 70s were able to easily connect with those in their late 40s, creating a sense of unity and camaraderie,” said Sarabjit.