At Rs 11,782 crore excise collection, Punjab surpasses target by Rs 582 crore: Cheema

Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday that the Excise and Taxation Department achieved a significant milestone in revenue collection by collecting Rs 11,782 crore up to March 31, surpassing the target of Rs 11,200 crore by Rs 582 crore for 2025-26.

“Significantly, excise revenue has nearly doubled over the past four years, rising from Rs 6,254.84 crore to Rs 11,782 crore, with a new target of Rs 12,800 crore set for 2026-27. This accomplishment underscores the department’s strong commitment to maximising revenue while ensuring transparency and compliance,” the minister said.

Cheema said this reflects the success of robust excise policy measures and efficient administrative practices. He attributed the mobilisation to the state government’s proactive governance and trade-friendly policies.