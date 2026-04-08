At Rs 11,782 crore excise collection, Punjab surpasses target by Rs 582 crore: Cheema

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Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday that the Excise and Taxation Department achieved a significant milestone in revenue collection by collecting Rs 11,782 crore up to March 31, surpassing the target of Rs 11,200 crore by Rs 582 crore for 2025-26.
“Significantly, excise revenue has nearly doubled over the past four years, rising from Rs 6,254.84 crore to Rs 11,782 crore, with a new target of Rs 12,800 crore set for 2026-27. This accomplishment underscores the department’s strong commitment to maximising revenue while ensuring transparency and compliance,” the minister said.
Cheema said this reflects the success of robust excise policy measures and efficient administrative practices. He attributed the mobilisation to the state government’s proactive governance and trade-friendly policies.
Cheema said, “For the financial year 2026-27, the Excise Policy has been formulated with a projected license fee target of Rs 10,520 crore, as compared to Rs 9,877 crore in 2025-26. It is pertinent to mention that all 207 retail liquor groups in the state have been allotted for the year 2026-27, reflecting licensees’ confidence in the excise policy.”
“The overall response to the Excise policy 2026-27 has been encouraging. It has ensured stability in the liquor trade while maintaining a steady flow of revenue to the state exchequer,” the minister added.
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