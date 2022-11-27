scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

At Rose Garden underpass, 12 paintings by French artist Béatrice de Fays come alive

A French-Belgian artist, Fays developed her creations using diverse media — paintings, illustrations, video projections, local or network interactive installations and augmented reality.

Béatrice de Fays artist news, chandiagrh news, indian expressBéatrice de Fays in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

The first-ever Augmented Reality (AR) exhibition by French artist Béatrice de Fays started in Chandigarh’s Rose Garden underpass on Saturday with 12 paintings that narrate the story of a woman, a man, and a child, transporting you into a different world.

The exhibition is on till Sunday at the underpass from noon to 5 pm and at Alliance Française, Sector 36, on Monday from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. The French Institute in India and Alliance Française have supported the project.

The 12 paintings on display tell a story inspired by the granite rocks of Hyderabad on the Deccan plateau. Titled, ‘A Woman in the Dance City’, in this series, a visitor will be treated to 12 entities, spaces, and energies — the Buddha of the rocks, the dragonfly, the tree, the source, the rest, and the dance.

“In AR, you can use sound, 3D, and movement and I have tried to show people my perception of the world. I have used some sceneries too in my work,” said Fays, a Buddhist, who has included Buddha in her works. “It is about how a girl meets Buddha and how he teaches her the way of life,” she added, stating that she took about two years to complete the entire series.

Visitors can watch the paintings come alive by downloading the in.space app and scanning each painting to discover spatial, narrative, and sound dimensions. The application lets you discover augmented reality linked to each painting from a phone or a tablet.

chandigarh news, indian express The 12 paintings on display tell a story inspired by the granite rocks of Hyderabad on the Deccan plateau. (Express Photo)

Besides conceptualising and painting, Fays has also done a voice-over to the exhibits along with Bari Kumar, with music by Mathieu Constans and Guillaume Evrard, the AR developer.

A French-Belgian artist, Fays developed her creations using diverse media — paintings, illustrations, video projections, local or network interactive installations and augmented reality. Apart from paintings, the artist has worked extensively to integrate the viewer into the creative process and share the experiences. In 2008, she designed a display consisting two interactive networked installations at La Géode (La Cité des Sciences, Paris), and the Nehru Science Center, Mumbai, where visitors could meet, interact and create together, in real-time, while being 7,000 kms apart.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:02:21 am
