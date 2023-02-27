At Raipur, HP CM stresses need for e-vehicles

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the usage of e-vehicles during the Congress plenary session in Raipur.

The CM urged the Congress ruled states to switch from traditional transport form to green vehicles. Speaking during the Congress’s 85th plenary session in Chattisgarh, the CM said that the state government is successfully implementing the Electric Vehicle Policy to reduce the carbon emissions caused due to the exhaust fumes of the diesel and petrol vehicles.

“This step toward e-vehicles help in preserving the Himalayan flora and fauna of the state and will minimise the receding of Himalayan glaciers, due to global warming and pollutants being emitted by the vehicle which has become the matter of grave concern,” said the CM.

Earlier, he also discussed the issue with the delegation of British High Commission.