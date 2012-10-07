At psychological congress,couples helped to decide on being parents or child-free

The second Indian Psychological Science Congress 2012,concluded at Govt PG College,Sector 46 today with a workshop on Choosing the Childfree or Parenting Lifestyle (CCOPL).

Dr Mudita Rastogi from Illinois University,Chicago (USA) conducted the workshop. More than 400 papers were presented at the congress in seven parallel sessions in the past two days,the proceedings of which will be published by the American Psychological Association. The APA will also publish selected studies from amongst those presented here.

Professor Mudita Rastogi said,The goal of this workshop on Choosing the Childfree or Parenting Lifestyle is to increase the quality of life for both childbearing couples and childfree couples by helping them to explore the congruence of their choice with their personalities and their lifestyle. It is to help couples who choose parenthood to prepare for the transition incorporating cultural and religious diversity.

Dr Roshan Lal,Director,National Association of Psychological Science (NAPS),said,This workshop is an important part of the two-day event. I am proud to announce that for the first time NAPS has signed an agreement with American Psychological Association (APA) and it has agreed to publish the IPSC-2012 proceedings as well as the selected research papers presented during the congress.

Dr Rastogi,a registered marriage counselor in USA,has devised an intervention model for couples contemplating becoming parents,based on the research of Cowan and Cowan,2000,regarding making the decision to become parents. The point of intervention is preventative rather than reactive. It is a primary intervention,in that it seeks to help couples to think through this important decision prior to becoming parents.

The goal of CCOPL includes increasing the quality of life for both childbearing couples and childfree couples by helping them to explore goodness of fit and congruence of their choice with their personalities and their lifestyle,and helping couples who choose parenthood to prepare for the transition and incorporating cultural and religious diversity.

According to Dr Rastogi,CCOPL works through a psycho-educational,experiential and systemic program. It is designed for couples within a therapeutic group setting and is aimed at assisting couples in making choices about reproduction.

Talking to Newsline,she said,In the Indian context,though a childfree couple is not the norm,people are gradually choosing to explore their options. In such a situation,couples only need to weigh their rewards and costs thoroughly and then make an informed decision.

She added that adoption is also being accepted in Indian society now. There was a time when carrying forward your own genetic heritage was considered important. However,now adoption is fast becoming a trend,especially after some celebrities took initiatives to do so. People are moving away from the you must and you should mentality.

Talking about women who choose not to conceive due to career goals being considered selfish by the society,Dr Rastogi said,It is a matter of personal choice. One need to understand that even by choosing to pursue ones career,a girl is giving back to society,which cannot be termed selfish.

