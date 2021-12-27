At Nuh, Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt for poor education, health infra

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched an all out attack on the BJP-JJP government in Haryana and said the impact of the misgovernance in the state is visible all over as schools, hospitals and even the government treasury is empty. He said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to ensure that the seat of power would soon be empty for a pro-people government.

In his ongoing Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, addressed the gathering in Nuh, Sunday and attacked the BJP-JJP government for poor education and health infrastructure in Southern Haryana.

Hooda said, “I am constantly interacting with the public through the program “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ and people are feeling that inflation and corruption are increasing continuously and employment is decreasing. The situation has become such that gradually the government offices are getting vacant because there are no employees there. Schools are getting empty because there are no teachers. Hospitals are getting empty because there are no doctors. Not only this, today the treasury of the government is also empty, the shop of the shopkeeper and the merchant is also empty and the stomach of the poor and the working class is also empty due to the policies of the government”.

Addressing the gathering, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, said, “People of Mewat defeated BJP in the 2019 assembly elections and gave all three seats to the Congress. Mewat has always been an example of brotherhood and efforts are constantly being made to break these bonds. The foundation of this brotherhood were laid by late Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda in the Constituent Assembly, has to be established once again. Mewat’s participation in the development of the state will have to be ensured as that of other areas. We take a pledge that we will not rest till Haryana does not come back on the path of development, brotherhood and prosperity are not fully established here. During the Hooda government, development works worth Rs 5,500 crores were carried in Mewat.

The district got all the projects like Kotla Lake, state’s biggest ITI, ITI for girls, driving school, IMT, medical college, dental college, new hospital, new CHC, new PHC, Hodal-Pataudi highway. It was during Hooda’s tenure that Mewat was made a district but during the last 7 years, far from getting any new development work done in the district, the present government stopped the work initiated by the Hooda government”.