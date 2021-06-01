At meeting with Khattar, PM ‘expresses satisfaction’ with Haryana’s handling of Covid

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19.

A press release issued by the state government said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive arrangements made by the Haryana government in the state for the control of Covid-19.”

Khattar’s meeting with the PM comes a fortnight after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi.

“In view of the possibility of third wave of Covid-19, the PM has asked to be alert in the coming times…he was also informed about the requirements for vaccine stocks and black fungus medicine,” the CM said.

Responding to a query regarding vaccinations in Delhi, Khattar said, “I had never said that vaccines should not be given. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also aware and we also know the status of Covid vaccines’ stock. I have said that the vaccination campaign should be conducted in view of the available stock. Now it is not appropriate to do politics over it.”

He added that “12 crore vaccines are going to be available in the country soon”.

Haryana’s Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the state government to begin preparations for a possible third wave.

Addressing a digital press conference, he said, “Planning will have to be done from this day to handle the post-corona conditions as inflation, recession, poverty and unemployment are increasing continuously due to the pandemic.”