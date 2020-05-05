At liquor vends, cops struggle to control crowds

The traffic police, meanwhile, impounded 92 vehicles, including 80 two-wheelers and 12 four-wheelers. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) The traffic police, meanwhile, impounded 92 vehicles, including 80 two-wheelers and 12 four-wheelers. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

ON THE first day of relaxations on Monday, which allowed shops to open on the basis of an odd-even rule in the city, liquor vends witnessed the longest queues, followed by bookstores.

Police officers had a tough time ensuring that people followed social distancing norms, especially outside liquor vends.

“People were standing in queue since 8 am, even before the only liquor vend in the Sector opened. On our directions, circles were marked only for eight to ten people. We used mild force to ensure that people follow social distancing norms,” said a SI rank officer at Sector 9 market.

Sources said that besides Chandigarh residents, people from Panchkula and Mohali also came to the city to purchase liquor. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Sector 38 internal market, where over 150 people were in the queue for purchasing liquor.

Sujata Singla from Sector 7, Panchkula, standing in a queue outside a book store in Sector 19, said, “We came here because my son’s school books are available only in Chandigarh. Parents were waiting for the relaxation since the beginning only for purchasing the books and notebooks for their children.”

Book shops in sectors 19, 22, and 7 also witnessed of long queues. The traffic police, meanwhile, impounded 92 vehicles, including 80 two-wheelers and 12 four-wheelers. “As many as 80 two-wheelers were impounded and challaned because two persons including the pillion rider were riding on these. For the lockdown, only one person can ride a two-wheeler. Twelve four-wheelers were impounded because more than three persons were sitting,” said DSP Kewal Krishan.

