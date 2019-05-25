At least one SAD nominee says he lost due to Capt threat to ministers

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MP from Anandpur Sahib constituency Prem Singh Chandumajra Friday attributed his defeat to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s warning to hold his local ministers and MLAs accountable for performance of party candidates.

“In my constituency, there is a minister each from Mohali and from Chamkaur Sahib. Balbir Singh Sidhu represents Mohali and Charanjit Singh Channi represents Chamkaur Sahib. Also, another minister from Hoshiarpur, Sham Sunder Arora, was entrusted to look after Garhshankar. Mohali da mantri si, Chamkaur Sahib da mantri si. MLAs apni MLAship nu bachaun vaaste lage rahe. Amarinder Singh ne jo dabka maarya si oh kam kar gaya (There was minister from Mohali and Chamkaur Sahib. MLAs were out to save their positions. The warning by Amarinder worked),” Chandumajra, who lost to Manish Tewari of Congress from Anandpur Sahib by 46,884 votes, told The Indian Express on Friday.

“Sarkaar da pressure bahut peya (There was lot of pressure from the government),” Chandumajra added.

In the run up to elections, Amarinder had said that as per party high command decision, a minister who failed to ensure victory of the party candidate in the area was likely to be dropped from the cabinet and the MLA failing to ensure victory of the party candidate may not be considered for the party ticket in next Vidhan Sabha election.