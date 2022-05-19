scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
At least eight production warrants issued against sacked cop within one month

Sarabjit Singh was arrested by Chandigarh police and four others in January after they were accused of issuing fake transfer/promotion orders to Punjab Police officers by faking the signature of Chattopadhyay.

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 4:59:33 am
At least eight production warrants against the dismissed Punjab Police officer, Sarabjit Singh, who was arrested for faking Ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay’s signature, were received at the Model Burial jail in the last one month, sources told The Indian Express.

Six of the eight production warrants are from Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda and Mohali while one is from Madhya Pradesh and another is from the Chandigarh police.

Sarabjit Singh was arrested by Chandigarh police and four others in January after they were accused of issuing fake transfer/promotion orders to Punjab Police officers by faking the signature of Chattopadhyay.

Later, a purported audiotape of Sarabjit and Chattopadhyay leaked, which raised many concerns regarding national security. The tape contained issues linked with cross-border terrorism, and explosive substances being sent across the border into Punjab.

“Currently, Sarabjit Singh is in Ropar Jail. Fatehgarh Sahib police had taken him on the production warrants from Model Burail jail last month. Later, we started to receive production warrants against him. He was once questioned by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team in connection with the leaked audio clip. So far, we have no information on when he will return back to Model Burail jail as many cases are pending against him in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh’, a jail officer requesting anonymity said.

After the audio clip audio was leaked, the Chandigarh police had lodged the FIR against the dismissed Sarabjit Mohali cyber cell in-charge, Inspector Satwant Singh, invoking sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Sector 3 police station.

