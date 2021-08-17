At Independence Day event, UT pats its back

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Chandigarh Administration patted its back for ‘no oxygen crisis’ during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic which claimed several lives, various meetings, events that were held in the last one year along with thanking the frontline workers.

About managing the second wave, Badnore in his speech said that “our strenuous efforts and strategic approach has enabled us to tackle this pandemic to a great extent. I laud the efforts of our healthcare institutions, i.e. PGIMER, GMSH-16, GMCH-32, for effectively managing the second surge of Covid-19 in the most challenging circumstances”.

Patting the UT back for ‘no oxygen crisis’, he added, “We also managed oxygen supply in such a way that despite some shortage, there was no crisis. Oxygen generation plants were installed in GMCH-32, Sector 48 Hospital, GMSH-16, and the supply was managed through rational distribution. There was swift coordination in Tricity to help each other with liquid oxygen in case of any crisis.”

While thanking all those who worked in the second wave, he said, “My heart goes out for all of the victims and their loved ones, and offer my best wishes to those currently fighting with Covid-19. I would also like to take this opportunity to offer my gratitude to all the doctors, healthcare workers, police officers, civil officers for their relentless efforts to save our people. It is very well known how all these frontline workers have put everything on the line to save our families. Chandigarh owes you all a debt of gratitude.”

Encouraging people to get themselves vaccinated, he said, “To substantially reduce morbidity and mortality from COVID-19, we must all be vaccinated. It took a herculean effort on the part of our government to manage one of the biggest vaccination programmes that has already saved many lives, and the count is growing each day. In an attempt to cover maximum population, door-to-door vaccination was started. Special vaccination camps are being conducted at the places witnessing maximum footfall, for persons with disabilities, their caregivers and senior citizens of UT Chandigarh. The city has also begun vaccinating pregnant women to reduce the risk of disease to the expectant mother and child.

On the preparation for third wave, he said, “ We have planned expansion of ICU at GMSH-16 and Covid Pediatrics Hospital at Sector 45 Civil Hospital to keep ourselves ready to tackle any emergency during this ongoing pandemic. I would like to express our gratitude to the voluntary organisations/NGOs for their support in making the mini Covid care centres functional in the city.”

Appreciating the social organisations that took up the initiative to set up more beds when there was acute shortage, he said, “300-bed facilities were operational and other 200-bed facilities were at standby in no time. Thousands of patients were treated at these centres with unparalleled professional medical care. Chandigarh is a truly dynamic city symbolising the growing modern and vibrant India.”

COUNTING ACHIEVEMENTS

It seemed a wrap-up of schemes and inaugurations carried out of late, sent in by various departments of the administration. In the speech, he highlighted the Class X and Class XII results, extending financial assistance to children who lost one parent and various other schemes.

“The overall pass percentage for class 10th in this session is 96.6%, which is 19.4 % higher than last year. The pass percentage for class 12th in this session is 98.7 %, which is 7.1 % higher as compared to that of the previous session, 2019-20. I congratulate the students of Class X and XII on showing such an exceptional result. India will be represented in PISA 2021 by Chandigarh because of its superior performance on MHRD’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) for State and UT education systems. Chandigarh Administration has taken a step forward to extend financial & educational assistance to COVID-orphaned children, children who lost one parent due to COVID and COVID positive children of UT Chandigarh through PARVARISH scheme,” he said.

Badnore said, “Chandigarh has achieved most of the goals set by the NITI Aayog in the third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index 2020-21. We have successfully completed the construction of four schools (Raipur Kalan, Industrial Area Phase –III, Maloya Pocket No. 1 and PGI) which will be made operational shortly. Further, two new school buildings of GHS-Mauli Jagran and GPS-Dhanas are nearing completion and will be made functional by the end of this academic year. Two Mini-Sports Complexes with Swimming Pools and Indoor Badminton Courts have been made functional in GMSSS-8 and GMSSS-27.“

Beginning with the first electric bus to having a material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer station, from having public bike-sharing project, to initiating 66 KV sub station at Waterworks, Sector 39, from being in the process of completing the construction of Billiards & Snooker facility at Sports Complex at Sector 42, to upgrading Football Stadium, Sector17, having a Mother and Child Care Centre (341 bedded) in GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 (404 beds) soon, to e-FIR, the Administrator counted all.

“Chandigarh Police is in the process of development of mobile app regarding registration and investigation of e-FIR in Motor Vehicle Theft cases that will help in lodging FIR/complaint anytime. 15. We wi l l s o on s e t u p online cybercrime reporting portal and cyber forensic training lab for preventing cyber crime against women & children. We have successfully vaccinated 7.2 lakh people above 18 years of age with first dose of Covishield and achieved 100 per cent target by 14th August, 2021. This will act as primary intervention in protecting the city against any future surge in Covid-19 infection,” he specified.

Badnore appreciated the law and order situation as well

“I salute the guardians of the city, the police officials who have been engaged in maintaining law and order in the city. They have effectively managed the internal and external threats of all kinds that could have caused harm to the harmony of City Beautiful. In the Tricity Apex Coordination Committee meeting, chaired by me, in which the Chief Secretaries, DGPs and other senior officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh participated, very effective coordination has been achieved in tackling law and order issues. We, as residents of Chandigarh, have inherited a city which has a global heritage value. The visionary builders of this modern city have planned and built a modern city for ideal living, which enriches our body, mind and spirit. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and enhance this value of Chandigarh in times to come,” he signed off.