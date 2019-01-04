At Gurdaspur rally, men use women’s toilets, pakora sellers fight for space

A curtain of around five feet in height hanging on wooden frames is the only cover for temporary washrooms built for women on the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Gurdaspur on Thursday. Many women had returned after seeing the poor condition.

On top of it, some men were also using the women toilets. Then some policemen were standing almost behind these toilets. These policemen were also not stopping the men from entering into the women’s toilet.

“They have made special entry for the women into the rally pandal. They have been been checking our bags before entry. But, they didn’t bother to provide us a decent toilet. The rally timing was 10.30 am and the PM reached here around 3 pm. You cannot avoid nature’s call. But toilets are so poor and even men were going there. I returned after I saw a man using it,” said a former BJP worker from Amritsar, not wanting to be named.

Apart from the poor toilets, absence of dustbins and a heap of garbage spoke otherwise about Modi’s Swachh Bharat call.

Tight security arrangements were aptly made for the Prime Minister’s Gurdaspur rally on Thursday, but the organisers might had forgotten about the crowd it would attract and that it would indulge in other things like eating besides listening to Modi.

As many as four pakora (fritter) stalls were set up opposite the venue across the road.

But the pakorawalas, who had come from outside Gurdaspur, had to waste half their day arguing with the policemen to allow them set up their stalls.

“We had reached here on Wednesday evening, but policemen started removing our stalls in the morning. Making an excuse of PM’s security, they pushed us back, but slowly the crowd swelled and we somehow won over the policemen. But half the day was wasted as we could properly start our business only after 1 pm,” said Nasib Singh from Taran Taran, unaware about the debate going over a statement of PM Modi that making pakura is also a form of employment.

“I do not know what are you talking about. I do not have much time to watch TV. We work hard all day,” said Balwant Singh (52) from Kathunagal.

He added he has four children, two sons and two dausghters. “One of my daughter has done graduation from Khalsa College, Chawinda Devi. She tried hard to get a job, but failed. You can get a job only if you have a good approach or pay bribe for it. My sons studied only till tenth class and now they are into furniture making,” he said they do not want to pursue his business because they think it is not a respectable job. “I do not feel shame in making pakuras, but you cannot force children to do what you do.”

Labha Singh from Bhikhiwind, around 100 km from Gurdaspur, however, does not want his two children to make pakauras. “I do not know what the PM has said about pakauras. But, I do not want my children to make pakauras. I want them to study and get a good job for living,” said Labha.

Resham Singh from Bhikhiwind said it is not an easy business. “We may make a decent earning today due to this rally, but then we will have blank days till next festival. Next we are aiming at Maghi Mela in Muktsar. So we want our children not to pursue it, but have some stable job,” said Resham who has three school-going children. Buta from Tarn Taran said they earn Rs 350 per day in village. “Here we will earn up to Rs 700.”

On PM Modi, Resham said he has made access to gas cylinders for poor. “He has started a scheme for health care. Every PM do something during his tenure. At the end of the day, we have to make pakoras, whosoever is the PM.”

While Prime Minister Modi was addressing the rally, a large crowd wandered outside the pandal. Many of them were going back to their buses.

Some were having a good family time. A muslim couple with their two children were seen enjoying some fast food outside.

“My sister Shahina Parveen is Maha Mantri of BJP in Jalandhar. She has brought two buses full of muslims for the PM rally. She asked me to come, so we have to come,” said Mukhtiar (30) who hails from Bihar.