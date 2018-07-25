Jalandhar: At gun house to sell his pistol, Cong leader shot dead

Shergil was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational purpose) Shergil was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational purpose)

A local Congress leader, Balwant Singh Shergil (35), who was said to be close to Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, was shot dead Tuesday inside a gun house where he had gone to sell his licensed pistol.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police have detained Harvinder Singh Suri, owner of Suri Gun House, the place where the incident happened. Suri has been booked for murder. The bullet, allegedly fired by the gun house owner, hit Balwant’s left eye and pierced through his head.

After the incident, Shergil was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. “Shergil was to go abroad. He told me he would be selling his .22 bore pistol whose licence was anyways due for renewal after some time,” said Balwant’s father Nachhatar Singh. He said the pistol was empty when his son left home.

Station House Officer (SHO) division-4 Inspector Sukhdev Singh said they were probing the motive behind it and if the bullet was fired deliberately or mistakenly. Forensic team also visited the shop. Balwant, a resident of Santokhpura area of Jalandhar, had joined Manpreet Badal’s PPP and then followed him into Congress. He was the only son of his parents. He is survived by his parents, wife and an eight-year old son.

