At GMC Amritsar, bodies of two Covid victims switched

Bodies of the two Covid-19 victims were switched and sent to each other’s families by authorities of Government Medical College (GMC) Amritsar on Saturday.

One family cremated the body without seeing its face, however, other insisted on seeing face one last time and found that a wrong one had been sent.

Padama (37) of Damganj locality in Amritsar and Pritam Singh (92) from Hoshiarpur had died of Covid-19 on Saturday.

Family of Padma cremated the body sent to them on Saturday evening.

However, Pritam Singh’s family insisted on to see the face for once and found dead body of Padama.

Authorities were tight lipped over the development. However, sources blamed human error. “Dead bodies were first packed in PPE kits and then in wooden box. However, both dead bodies were labelled wrongly. Padma’s dead body was sent to Hoshiarpur and Pritam Singh’s dead body was cremated at Amritsar,” said source at GMC.

