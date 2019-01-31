At first Chandigarh House Meeting: A new low as Kainth, Kalia trade personal barbs

BJP COUNCILLORS wasted two hours of the general house meeting on Wednesday, the time meant for discussing development works, in ‘justifying’ Mayor Rajesh Kalia’s criminal cases and praising him. It was Kalia’s first house meeting.

As BJP councillors focused on “appreciating Kalia, his humble background and the way he took criticism by the media and other people over his police record, in his stride”, Kalia had to face some embarrassing moments as well. Rebel councillor Satish Kainth, while congratulating him for being elected as Mayor, asked him “when he (Kalia) has to attend the next hearing”. Following this, Kalia and Kainth both stooped to a new low and entered into heated arguments with BJP councillors jumping to Kalia’s support.

After BJP councillors congratulated Kalia, Kainth said, “It is really nice that you have set a deadline of 40 days for dumping ground – 12 days have already passed. Hope you do something in the remaining 28 days. But I can just say that this seat is not just for powers but has many responsibilities as well. So, nothing should be done for publicity.”

Kalia however, said it was Kainth’s frustration speaking as he had lost the mayoral polls. Kainth continued, “The Mayor should come out of reel life and start working in real life.”

Kalia said Kainth should not make personal comments should rather talk about issues related to development. Kainth remarked that looking at the agendas, it appears that the Mayor is following the theory, “sabka sath apna vikas” instead of “sabka sath sabka vikas”.

An infuriated Kalia told Kainth “Oye, tu baith ja” (You sit down). Kalia’s close aide, Arun Sood, stood up and told Kainth this was no way to talk. Kainth then told Kalia, “Ye to bata do agli tareek kab hai aapki?” On this, BJP councillors targeted Kainth and Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla had to get up to say that he apologises on behalf of Kainth.

BJP councillor Shakti Devshali said, “Questions are being raised on Kalia by those who themselves are out on bail.”

Babla then said, “…everyone was aware of the audio clips [indicating corruption] that went viral.”