At Fatehabad, Hooda, Bhan give war cry, promises old age pension, guaranteed MSP

While Arvind Kejriwal showcased his Delhi model of educational and health reforms that he wants to replicate in Haryana and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that he will be upgrading two sectors, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan wooed the electorate in Fatehabad.

The three parties are set to enter the much awaited Municipal body polls in Haryana, scheduled for June 19.

In a massive rally while addressing his series of “Vipaksh Aapke Samash” programme at Fatehabad Sunday, Hooda announced that the “Congress government will start with an old-age pension of Rs 6,000 per month, and every senior citizen will get a note of Rs 200 per day of a month. Congress would make MSP mandatory for farmers and their land will not be auctioned if they default on loans, when the party is elected to power.”

Talking about the farmers, Hooda announced that “criminal cases will not be registered against farmers if they default on loans and crop insurance scheme will not be done by private but cooperative companies. In the backward classes, the limit of creamy layer will be increased from 6 to 10 lakh rupees, which will not include salary”.

Congress, soon after the revamped HPCC, had been posing a united face to shun the “infighting” tag on it. Besides Hooda and Udai Bhan, Sunday’s programme was also attended by party state president Ajay Singh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, working state president Shruti Chaudhary, Jitendra Bhardwaj and many veteran leaders who strongly raised the issues against the BJP-JJP coalition government.

Udai Bhan termed the coalition government as completely anti-people. “It is clear from the enthusiasm of the people that Hooda’s government is going to be formed again in the coming elections because his government worked for the welfare of all sections. Congress government, under my leadership, has formed the SC commission so that there is no atrocities on the poor. BJP had promised in the election that SC commission would be given legal status, but they then dissolved the SC commission. Hooda government had run a scheme to give 100 yards of plots to the poor and nearly 4 lakh families were allotted free plots,” Bhan said.