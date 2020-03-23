At Dhanas colony, social distancing, sanitary practices a distant dream

Residents of Kachi Colony at Dhanas village on Sunday. (Express Photo) Residents of Kachi Colony at Dhanas village on Sunday. (Express Photo)

At Kachi Colony in Dhanas village, residents collect water from a pipe placed next to four sewage strewn mobile toilets located at the entrance to the slum. “You ask us if we have been washing our hands regularly, go look at that water and you will see it is better to keep your hands dirty than collect the water from there,” says Saraswati, a house wife whose husband is a vegetable vendor in Chandigarh. A cart of fruit lies outside her shanty, uncovered and unwashed.

Four residents of Dhanas were taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) from the dispensary in the EWS Colony on Saturday as it was suspected that they may be suffering from coronavirus. All four of the same family were released from the hospital Saturday night after hospital staff screened them and declared them healthy and unlikely to be COVID-19 patient. However, since then, another likely patient was admitted to PGIMER for screening on Sunday, according to local police officials.

At a time when the global community has come together to stress on the significance of social distancing and hygiene in preventing the spread of COVID-19, Newsline looked at the socio-economic reality of a populous suburban locality of Chandigarh, which will suffer immensely if the pandemic reaches its door. Furthermore, since the residents of Dhanas consist of a majority of the working force employed for the more socio-economically privileged population of Chandigarh, the repercussion of neglecting the well-being of Dhanas will reach these households through the gardeners, domestic helps, maids, drivers, construction workers and vendors whose services they avail on a regular basis. Recently, a slum in Panchkula was quarantined after a beauty parlour employee from the slum was tested positive for coronavirus, after she offered her services to the 23-year-old woman who was the first COVID-19 patient in Chandigarh.

Blow to livelihood

Across the colonies in Dhanas, the most privileged are the ones who have been employed in government service, in roles such as attendants and cleaning staff at hospitals and government buildings, as the majority of the population consists of people employed in the informal sector as daily wage labourers, vendors or house help. In Kachi Colony, an illegal slum colony, which has cropped up right next to a dump laden empty reservoir, a resident and fruit-seller, Suman says that she can no longer set up her fruit cart anywhere in Chandigarh. “They are talking about some virus, I don’t know what that is, but I barely find buyers for the fruits these days,” she says.

Like Suman, many other women at Kachi Colony are now staying at home, while their husbands, let off from their contractual work, due to ceased construction activity across the city, lay idle or in a drug induced state in the garbage strewn parks that dot the otherwise abject landscape. Sudhir, a man who sits on his haunches smoking a pipe close to the entrance of the colony, claims that he hasn’t got a single day of work in the last fifteen days. “They have all closed down work, as if we are carrying the virus in us. You can go through the colony and see for yourself, we are healthy and fine here. There is no virus here and no one in Dhanas will get sick. Even if they do, it isn’t like we are not used to pain and suffering already. I can barely feed my children these days,” he says.

Unhygienic conditions, no awareness

The colony hosts many people living in ram shackled tin roofed huts all line next to each other leaving space only a narrow haphazard lane to traverse the congested locality. The combination of improper disposal of garbage and open drains forms pools of sludge everywhere. Far from being aware of the hand and respiratory hygiene methods that have ben rabidly circulated on the media post the COVID 19 pandemic, people in the slum do not have access to clean running water or bathroom facilities. “You have seen the bathrooms at the entrance yourself, we use our dry latrines instead. The bathrooms are filthy, and there is no space to take showers. In fact, there is no space at all!” says Saraswati.

Indeed, space is a privilege very few can afford and social distancing an idealistic concept which is impossible to implement in places like the Kachi colony. A group of women across all age groups gather in a courtyard formed by a cluster of shanties. Their fruit laden carts, which they are unable to sell anymore, lie in the open and most of the women are bare footed. “There are more than six people in my house. Often at least twenty people gather here in this small cluster,” says Suman, bewildered over the concept of social distancing.

On availability of masks and sanitisers, a chemist store owner close to the colony says they do not have the stock anymore.

At the government primacy or ‘Health and Well-being centre’ 200 metres away from the colony, pharmacist Mahaveer Singh says that they have received no communication from the administration regarding preparedness and community awareness activities to prevent COVID-19. “So far we have not done any awareness activity, nor have we received any communication from authorities about it. We just keep an eye out if people have some aggravated symptoms then we refer them to the government hospitals,” Singh says.

