AT CFSL 36: Curtains on Women Safety Week events

THE CENTRAL Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36, wrapped up a Women Safety Week in Nirbhaya Funded Sakhi Suraksha Advanced Forensic DNA Centre, Biology and DNA Division.

IG Omvir Singh Bishnoi was the chief guest at the function. Dr Ikramul Haque, Director, CFSL, said, “The aim of this week was to sensitize the women and children against sexual offences and POCSO crimes which account for approximately 80 % of the entire cases received in Biology and DNA division and Cyber Forensic Unit, CFSL, Chandigarh.”

The week-long programme started February 8 with a national level webinar on the issue of Investigation of crime against Women and Children and Forensic Examination of Sexual Assault and POCSO cases. Around 350 people related to four fields including the judiciary, police, medical and forensic science participated in the webinar. The participation of the students of women colleges, schools in the week-long programs was overwhelming.

The week was divided in many sessions including Intricacies of Forensic Examination of Sexual Assault & POCSO Cases, Evidence Sample Collection from Sexual Assault & POCSO Victims with special reference to Abortion Cases, Maintaining Confidentiality of the survivors of Sexual Assault, as per the Honorary Supreme Court Decisions, Current Scenario and Challenges of Forensic Examination of Sexual Assault & POCSO Cases, Amendment in Indian penal Code (IPC) status quo Sexual Assault.