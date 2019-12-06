At 7.7 degrees C, Chandigarh records coldest night this season so far

Ludhiana was the coldest place in Punjab at 4.7 degrees Celsius as minimum temperatures hovered below seasonal normal at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday night. (PTI) Ludhiana was the coldest place in Punjab at 4.7 degrees Celsius as minimum temperatures hovered below seasonal normal at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday night. (PTI)

CHANDIGARH on Wednesday witnessed the coldest night of this season so far as the minimum temperature slipped to 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana was the coldest place in Punjab at 4.7 degrees Celsius as minimum temperatures hovered below seasonal normal at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday night.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Thursday was 24.0 degrees Celsius, which is the normal of the season. The temperature on Wednesday night also was normal of the season — 9.3 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in the city can go as low as 6.7 degrees Celsius, as per the data on mean temperature.

As per PTI, Amritsar in Punjab also experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius, as per the report. In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, the minimum temperature was 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department for Chandigarh has predicted a clear sky on Friday but a mist is likely to continue in the morning and evening. The day temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius on Friday. The night temperature is expected to remain around 9 degrees Celsius for the next two nights and could see a slight increase after that, as per the local MeT officials.

