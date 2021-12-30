At 217, Haryana sees surge in Covid cases

Covid-19 cases across Haryana has begun to rise once again amid cases of Omicron variant also being reported from across the state.

Although the state government has imposed some curbs and restrictions, including night curfew and restrictions on number of people allowed in social gatherings besides making full-vaccination mandatory for people seeking entry at crowded places, the cases of infections have begun to rise.

According to Wednesday evening’s Covid-bulletin released by state health department, 217 new cases were reported in the state. On Tuesday, there were 126 new cases, while the number of new cases was 85 on Monday.

By Wednesday evening, there were 14 Omicron cases, of which three were active while 11 have been discharged from various Covid facilities treating such patients. Till date, there were 530 Covid patients who were currently under home isolation in Haryana. Of the 217 new cases reported on Wednesday, there were 151 in Gurgaon and 30 in Faridabad districts.

Till Wednesday evening, over 3.3 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered to people. This include over 3.32 lakh doses of vaccines that were administered on Wednesday.

The state government has urged people to avoid crowded places, wear masks and follow all Covid-19 precautions as being issued by the government from time to time.

A senior Haryana government officer said that there was a strong possibility of a sudden surge in the number of new cases of Covid, including the Omicron variant in the coming days, due to New Year celebrations. “Although the state government is fully equipped to tackle a surge in the cases, people should strictly follow all safety protocols and wear face masks.”

“If the number of cases increase multifold in a short span of time, there is a possibility that the government may have to impose even stricter curbs and restrictions on movement of people,” the officer added.