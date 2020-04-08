At 20, Punjab records steepest single-day jump in cases, total 99

One more person from Amritsar has tested positive, while two from Mansa who have been found positive on Tuesday had attended the Nizamuddin event. One more person from Amritsar has tested positive, while two from Mansa who have been found positive on Tuesday had attended the Nizamuddin event.

With the steepest jump of 20, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab reached 99 on Tuesday. While Mohali reported maximum 7 positive cases, Moga reported four. Three Moga cases are associated with a Tablighi Jamaat member from Cheeda village, who had tested positive earlier.

As many as six from Pathankot tested positive, including 77-year-old husband of a woman from Sujjanpur who died of the disease earlier. Five more members of her family have tested positive.

So far, the state has tested 2,559 persons, out of which 99 have tested positive and eight have died.

Doctors’ web-huddle on way forward

Medical specialists from across the state deliberated with AIIMS experts on wide ranging issues including line of treatment, supportive management and testing of the cases. As many as 92 medical heads of district hospitals, isolation facilities and government medical colleges on Tuesday took part in a webinar held here in the presence of experts including former PGI Director Dr K K Talwar, besides doctors from AIIMS New Delhi, DMC Hospital and Government Medical Colleges for Management of Covid-19, Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan disclosed.

The first of such meeting in the wake of pandemic outbreak would be a continuing feature, she added.

