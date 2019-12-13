At 18.7 C, Chandigarh gets coldest day so far this year

Visitors enjoy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh Visitors enjoy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh

Chandigarh Thursday recorded the coldest day of this winter season as the day temperature slipped 4 degrees Celsius below normal after a light and intermittent drizzle in the city. Officials of the MeT department said no major change in temperature is expected on Friday as the prediction for a light rainfall will continue.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 4 degrees Celsius below normal — 18.7 degrees Celsius was the maximum temperature during the day. On Friday too, the temperature is expected to remain below 20 degrees Celsius with a generally cloudy sky and light rainfall.

“The temperature will improve from Saturday but the sky will remain partly cloudy that day. We also expect a dense fog at isolated places from December 15,” said an official of the MeT department.

On Thursday, 0.6 mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am and 0.1 mm was recorded during the day on Thursday. The latest precipitation is the result of an active western disturbance over the Himalayan region.

The night temperature, however, during the Wednesday night was 7 degrees Celsius above normal and was recorded at a minimum of 13.3 degrees Celsius. The night temperature is expected to continue to remain between 10-13 degree Celsius, officials said. In the month of December, 22.1 degrees Celsius is the maximum mean temperature. During the nights, it can go as low as 6.7 degrees Celsius.

