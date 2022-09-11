scorecardresearch
Assisted Reproductive Technology: ‘ART Act need of the hour’

The Act came into force to regulate various fertility treatments that handle both eggs and sperm and also surrogacy.

In the public sector, PGI is offering ART and so far, the health department has received 14 applications for fertility clinics and four for sperm and egg banks.

The UT health department, Chandigarh Administration, has issued an order for the formation of a five-member appropriate authority and six-member board to implement the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, for the regulation and supervision of the ART clinics and banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of services.

The Act came into force to regulate various fertility treatments that handle both eggs and sperm and also surrogacy. Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, has been entrusted with the authority to register and issue certificates to Level 1 and 2 fertility clinics and the egg and sperm banks. There is an online national registry and form to be submitted to register at these clinics and banks along with a fee.

“Once the legal notification is completed, we will start the registration process. The Act was the need of the hour for it will address many ambiguities related to ART services and surrogacy, as it will set standards related to qualified medical staff, machinery, backup medical services, premises that fulfill all requirements for treatments, and also assure that the terms and conditions of surrogacy are clear for both parties. The members of both the appropriate authority and board will ensure that all rules, and regulations related to the Act are fulfilled and monitoring will ensure quality checks and balances,” said Dr Singh.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:43:45 am
